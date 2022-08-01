Douglas County Health Department gives tips on beating the heat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department wants everybody to stay safe during this week's heatwave, it said in a press release.

Heat-related deaths are the leading weather-related cause of death in the United States. With temperatures reaching 100 degrees during this week the DCHD has some tips about staying safe while outside.

See all the tips below:

Yet another extended period of dangerous high temperatures is in the forecast, and the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) wants to remind you what to do to prevent heat-related injury. Hot weather may not generate the headlines that other weather events do, but data consistently points to heat as the leading weather-related cause of death. During the years from 2004–2018, the United States averaged of 702 heat-related deaths annually.

“Time spent outdoors is good for you,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “Please remember the simple things you can do to make it safe.”

Dr. Huse stressed that an extended run of hot days increases the possibility of health issues.

Temperatures are likely to approach 100 degrees several times during the coming week, so DCHD is asking you to consider these simple steps to avoid a heat-related illness:

• Drink plenty of fluids before you get thirsty and stay hydrated. Allowing at least one hour between hydrating and going outside is recommended.

• Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine. Nutrient-rich drinks and water are best.

• Eat water-rich foods

• Take advantage of air conditioning whenever possible.

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Limit outdoor activities to the cooler morning and evening hours.

• Check on people 65 years of age or older and children as they are at greater risk than most.

• Athletes involved in outdoor activities need special attention and lots of fluids.

• Use sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher when you are outdoors. Reapply every two hours, or one hour if swimming.

• Consult your preferred news outlet for heat advisory updates, especially between noon and 6 p.m.

• NEVER leave a person or pets in a closed, parked vehicle. That can quickly turn deadly.

• Remember, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is the riskiest part of the day to be outside.

“You can do this,” Dr. Huse said. “Awareness is the first step.”

