Douglas County Health Department narrows focus on replacement for Health Director Adi Pour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed it has narrowed its search to a “sole finalist” to replace Health Director Adi Pour.

The public will have a chance to meet with the candidate during a visit to Omaha between June 2 and June 4. A meet-and-greet is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, June 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the OPS TAC Building.

The candidate could be approved by the Douglas County Board of Health as early as June 9. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners would then meet to approve the decision the following week.

Pour's final day with the department has not been set at this point.

