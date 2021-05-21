Douglas County Health Department offering two popup clinics this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has two popup clinics and an ongoing clinic for walk-ins this week.
According to the DCHD’s release, the popup clinics will be happening at:
- Thursday, May 20th: Pleasant Green Baptist Church from 4-7pm. 5555 Larimore Avenue.
- Saturday, May 22nd: New Life Presbyterian Church from 11-3pm. 4060 Pratt Street.
Friday, at the DCHD’s offices, walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All three vaccines will be available. The DCHD will hold these Friday clinics until further notice.
You can find other vaccination opportunities by visiting https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/covid-19/109-covid-19/812-where-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine.
At this time, the Douglas County Health Department said 55.2% of people who are 16 years of age or older have been vaccinated in the county.
The DCHD also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.
An additional 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the area for a total of 71,362 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
Two new deaths were also reported for a total of 716 to date. The deaths include two women — one in her 70s and one in her 90s.
Other data from the department:
- We can confirm 65,517 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.
- According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:
- Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 306 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 108 beds available.
- There were 56 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 22 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
- There were no additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
- Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
