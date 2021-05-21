Douglas County Health Department offering two popup clinics this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine yet, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has two popup clinics and an ongoing clinic for walk-ins this week.

According to the DCHD’s release, the popup clinics will be happening at:

Thursday, May 20th: Pleasant Green Baptist Church from 4-7pm. 5555 Larimore Avenue.

Saturday, May 22nd: New Life Presbyterian Church from 11-3pm. 4060 Pratt Street.

Friday, at the DCHD’s offices, walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All three vaccines will be available. The DCHD will hold these Friday clinics until further notice.

You can find other vaccination opportunities by visiting https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/covid-19/109-covid-19/812-where-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine.

At this time, the Douglas County Health Department said 55.2% of people who are 16 years of age or older have been vaccinated in the county.

The DCHD also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.

An additional 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the area for a total of 71,362 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Two new deaths were also reported for a total of 716 to date. The deaths include two women — one in her 70s and one in her 90s.

Other data from the department:

We can confirm 65,517 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 306 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 108 beds available. There were 56 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 22 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were no additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.