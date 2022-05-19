Thursday is Hepatitis Testing Day, DCHD encourages awareness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The month of May is Hepatitis Awareness Month in the United States, and the Douglas County Health Department is working to shed light on the disease. Hepatitis is often caused by a virus and can be deadly — but it's also preventable and treatable if contracted.

Read their full press release below.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. It’s often caused by a virus, and it can be deadly. It’s also treatable and preventable.

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month when the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), the CDC, and other partners work to shed light on this hidden epidemic by raising awareness of viral hepatitis while encouraging testing and vaccination.

Here are some key facts about viral hepatitis:

• There are several viruses that can cause hepatitis with the most common types of viral hepatitis being hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

• Chronic hepatitis B and hepatitis C are among the leading causes of liver cancer in the United States.

• Both hepatitis A and hepatitis B are preventable with safe and effective vaccines, and hepatitis C is curable with prescribed treatment.

• About 66% of people with hepatitis B are unaware of their infection and about 40% of those living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected.

• Getting tested is the only way to know if you have hepatitis A, hepatitis B or hepatitis C. May 19 is Hepatitis Testing Day. The Douglas County Health Department encourages you to contact your provider to see if you should be tested.

RELATED: Pediatric hepatitis cases documented in Nebraska: origin still unknown

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.