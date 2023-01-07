Douglas County Health Department receives Tamiflu amid shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced, amid the Tamiflu shortage, it has received more doses of Tamiflu.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response released doses from its stockpile nationwide. Douglas County Health Department has received a share of the doses and will make them available to area pharmacies as needed.

The DCHD has received 75mg capsules of Tamiflu with an expiration date of Oct. 3, 2010. According to the Department of Health and Human Services and FDA, for emergency response, it is scientifically supportable for Tamiflu to be used for a maximum of 20 years beyond its date of manufacture. The extended expiration date for the Tamiflu doses is Oct. 3, 2026.

An important note is that pharmacies cannot charge for the medication because it has been released from the Strategic National Stockpile, however, it may be appropriate to charge an administration fee, if applicable.

