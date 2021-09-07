Douglas County Health Department unveils interactive restaurant ratings map

Douglas County is thought to have the most restaurants per capita in the nation — and on Tuesday, the health department unveiled a new way for customers to check results of recent inspections.

An interactive restaurant rating map is now on the Douglas County Health Department’s website, allowing people to search their favorite restaurants or look for something new by filtering restaurants based on their ratings.

Along with the 2,793 outlets that DCHD inspects, staff also licenses more than 400 childcare centers.

The map features results of the most recent inspections ranging from below minimum standards to superior.

The rating application is based on sanitation practices and food handling procedures seen on the date of inspection. Inspection standards are set by the Nebraska Food Code and Omaha Municipal Ordinance, according to DCHD.

Some establishments may not be listed for several reasons, such as it recently opened, is temporarily closed or failed to meet minimum sanitation requirements.

Unannounced inspections are done on a routine basis.

Additional features will be added as the website continues to be developed.

Visit this website to view the map.

