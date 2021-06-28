Douglas County Health Department urges people to seek mental health care

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Before and during the pandemic, many found themselves stressed and in need of mental healthcare. On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) issued a release, urging people to take steps to be treated.

It said, “Many individuals have struggled with various issues during the pandemic and should not be afraid to ask for help. DCHD has been working with other agencies, including the Well-Being Partners, to remove the stigma from behavioral health. Those issues are real issues, and no one should be hesitant to seek help. One place to start is by calling the Nebraska Family Help Line at 1- (888) 866-8660. The Help Line is open around the clock, seven days a week. It’s also free . The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project also offers assistance at 1-(800) 464-0258 on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Please, don’t hesitate to use either source.”

The department is also continuing efforts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations. This week, it will continue to offer them at it’s clinic located at 3505 L Street. Walk-ins are welcome at the site.

Other sites can be found by visiting the DCHD website.

The DCHD also provided an update on virus activity in the county.

Since Friday, the department confirmed another 40 cases for a total of 72,192 to date.

With the death of a man in his 50s who was not vaccinated, the total number of deaths from the virus is now up to 731.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 283 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 113 beds available. There were 12 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with six of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were four additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) Two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



