OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department announced air quality concerns, in a press release, for Friday morning through Monday morning due to fires in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read the press release below:

Douglas County will have air quality concerns from Friday morning through Monday morning due to agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma that could push local air into the moderate category, or even unhealthy for sensitive groups. Please monitor air quality conditions and help individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

Russ Hadan, Supervisor of the Douglas County Health Department’s air quality program, said this weekend’s conditions will depend on how much material is burned in northeast Kansas and Oklahoma, the wind direction, and the possibility of rain.

The best way to know what is happening is to monitor conditions at www.airnow.gov, Hadan said. “It’s easy to monitor the Air Quality Index on the Health Department’s website at www.douglascountyairquality.comor go to airnow.gov for the next few days,” Hadan said. “The potential concern is about particulate matter that may get into the air.”

When smoke is present, everyone should take the following steps:

Use common sense. If you see smoke outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Pay attention to local air quality reports. You can monitor www.airnow.gov for updated conditions. Wait for the U.S. map to appear, then click on Omaha and zoom in. This page provides the forecast and hourly updates.

If you are advised to stay indoors, try to keep your indoor air clean. Don't vacuum or smoke, avoid using anything that burns, and keep your windows and doors closed.

If you have asthma or other lung diseases, be sure to follow your doctor's directions for taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.

It is important for individuals with lung disease, respiratory disease, or a heart condition to monitor the air quality. Parents should monitor conditions for their children. If you’re healthy, a shortterm exposure to smoke usually does not pose a major health risk.

