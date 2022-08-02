Douglas County Health officials address monkeypox concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health addressed monkeypox in the county Tuesday. So far, six cases have been reported.

Right now, there are no specific monkeypox treatments, but antivirals used to treat smallpox may help. Some people at higher risk may be candidates for a vaccine, but supplies are limited.

The disease spreads through minutes of skin-to-skin contact and symptoms include a rash, fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion.

"We have been seeing anywhere between seven to 10 days, typically from the last exposure to the time they have an onset of symptoms, but it can go as long as twenty, twenty-one days so we do monitor folks that are contacts for twenty-one total days,” said Justin Frederick from the Douglas County Health Department.

Anyone with a rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact a doctor or the health department at 402-444-3400.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.