Douglas County Health reports highest number of COVID cases in one day this year; two new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 533 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday along with two new deaths. A total of 57 COVID patients are currently on ventilators.

This compares to Nov. 30, 2020, when 427 new cases were reported and 47 people were on ventilators.

Deaths reported Tuesday involve an unvaccinated woman over 85 and a vaccinated man in his 70s. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic began is 857.

According to the health department, the total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 93,502.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties, plus the hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley — released a hospital capacity report on Tuesday:

It says since Monday, medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 231 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were 91% full with 28 staffed beds available.

A total of 274 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 with 93 of them receiving ICU level care. Ten pediatric patients were among those hospitalized, with pediatric ICU beds at 90% capacity with 13 beds available.

Four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) were reported and all of them were adults.

Fifty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

