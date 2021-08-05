Douglas County Historical Society holding annual garage sale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you enjoy picking and dickering, a local sale could be a good place to find your next patinaed conversation starter. According to a release from the Douglas County Historical Society, the group’s annual garage sale is today through Sunday just north of 90th and Maple Streets.

This year’s event is at 3070 N. 90th Street and will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 5 and 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8.

This year’s sale includes 10,000 items set up on nearly 150 tables in an effort to fund the mission and programming of the Douglas County Historical Society which includes antique classes.

You can find out more about the Douglas County Historical Society, its mission and the sale by visiting its website .

