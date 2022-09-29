Douglas County Historical Society seeking a new space to hold garage sales

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Historical Society says its annual garage sale is in jeopardy.

They are seeking the temporary donation of a building that would have around 6,000 square feet. That space would be large enough to house all the interesting odds and ends of the annual sale.

The group relies on the garage sale for funding every year and they say their previous location was hit by thieves who stole copper from the H-VAC.

"This is so important, to the house and to the library for the historical society. These are funds that you can't get any other way, they really keep us going," said Patricia Pixley.

She also said that the sale generates operating funds for the organization, which in her opinion are the hardest types of funding to make.

