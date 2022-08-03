Douglas County Historical Society's Vintage Wheels at The Fort event returns after two-year hiatus

OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — After a two-year hiatus, Vintage Wheels at The Fort is returning. The Douglas County Historical Society is inviting the public to join them for a free event that is family-friendly, according to a news release.

There will be plenty of pre-1965 cars on display as well as performances throughout the day by the 1st Nebraska Volunteers Brass Band and Ed Svoboda’s Red Raven Orchestra. Also, inside the General Crook House Museum there will be activities for children.

The General Crook House Museum will be offering free admission to the public for the whole event.

Vintage Wheels at the Fort will be on Sunday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fort Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College. Free public parking will be available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.