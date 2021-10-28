Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center project continues to move forward

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, there was an update on the construction of a new youth detention center in downtown Omaha.

At a meeting, officials say about 90% of steel for the new youth center has been put up which will be four stories high and have 64 beds when completed.

Crews are also making progress on the 1723 building which will house probation and community programs.

"Probation, I think, this was exciting. I think some of you walked around and saw the concrete siding and getting ready for probation to take control of that building,” said one member of the meeting. “Right now, we're looking at the end of this year or early next year when that process will start."

Steel framing for the skywalk is already done.

