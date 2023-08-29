Watch Now
Douglas County man charged with murder dies in Nebraska prison

Scripps National
Posted at 11:23 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:24:50-04

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, a 71-year-old man charged with murder out of Douglas County died in a Nebraska State Prison, on Tuesday.

Decabooter Williams died Tuesday morning at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), where he was incarcerated.

His sentence began on June 14, 2004. He was serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Williams was being treated for medical conditions.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

