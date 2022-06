OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials in Douglas County are hosting a community meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to hear from responding agencies from the Nox-Crete fire.

These are the agencies that were listed in attendance:



Omaha Fire

Omaha Police

Omaha Public Works

MUD

Douglas County Health Department

Douglas County Emergency Management

You can watch the meeting above.

Douglas County Clerk

