Douglas County passes 70,000 COVID-19 cases mark

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported an additional 109 COVID-19 cases, bringing the community’s total to 70,060 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No additional deaths related to the virus were reported so that total remains at 696.

This week, the department said vaccine supply is “plentiful” and walk-in appointments are available at several area clinics. You can find more info about those clinics and how to sign up for a vaccine by visiting https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/covid-19/109-covid-19/812-where-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine .

Other data from the department:

DCHD reports 62,675 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 299 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 77% rate with 77 beds available. There were 107 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also five more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



