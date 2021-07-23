Douglas County pop-up vaccine clinics return with back-to-school vaccinations in mind

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will offer multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics the week of July 26.

These will continue into August and are planned to make it easy for parents who want their children to be vaccinated as schools resume classes.

Early in the week clinics are set for:



Monday, July 26, George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd Street, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27, George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd Street, 12:30 p.m.- 6 p.m.

For additional vaccination opportunities, please go to www.douglascountyhealth.com and click on the button labeled “COVID-19 Vaccination Sites.” You will find numerous options.

As the Delta variant continues to spread in the county, DCHD strongly encourages vaccinations for everyone 12 years of age and older. If you are unable to get vaccinated, please consider wearing a mask when you are in public, especially indoors.

Indoors is the place to be this weekend as Douglas County will be under a heat advisory on Saturday. Please check on your aging friends and family.

On Friday, July 23, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 63 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since midnight the previous day. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 72,933.

The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates during the past day. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains 737. According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy with 335 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 73% rate with 93 beds available. There were 35 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 14 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.