Douglas County providing free lead-testing kits to prevent childhood exposure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department highlighted its lead poisoning prevention program. The program has helped families reduce the danger of lead poisoning to the children in their homes for many years.

There are three settings that the program focuses on. They are facilities that serve children ages six to nine, those built before 1988 and those in underserved and low-income communities. Structures built prior to 1988 are of special concern as they may have water supply lines made with lead components.

"We do provide inspections for homes that were built before 1978 if there is a child that's seven years or younger that resides in that home,” said one member of the program. “They don't necessarily have to have an elevated blood lead level, we're still able to go out to that home to provide that service."

A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services grant is helping provide free lead water testing kits for all childcare facilities and schools.

Young children are at the greatest risk of suffering adverse effects from lead.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.