Douglas County providing free testing for National HIV Test Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Douglas County Health Department announced free testing for HIV on Tuesday.

More information from the county below:

What: On June 27, National HIV Testing Day, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) will be at the Walgreens in Benson to provide fast and free HIV tests on-site. DCHD experienced STI/HIV disease investigators and educators will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.

Who: Our skilled staff will be on hand to administer Free HIV tests and provide information about the latest in HIV treatment and prevention to the public. Power 106.9 Radio will broadcast live on location from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

When: Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Walgreens at 6101 Northwest Radial Highway in Benson.

Why: HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many people are not being tested as often as advised. Whether living with HIV or not, there are more options than ever to stay healthy. The first step is an HIV test. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of routine health care.

The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort since 2011 between Walgreens, the Kaiser Family Foundation, Greater Than HIV, local health departments, and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings and help people understand the latest in HIV prevention, treatment, and care. To date more than 76,000 free HIV tests have been provided. It’s happening in more than 270 cities where AIDS service organizations and other community organizations and more than 400 Walgreens stores are supporting the 2023 efforts. BioLytical Laboratories, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, and OraSure Technologies, Inc. are donating test kits.

