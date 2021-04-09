Douglas County reporting 178 additional COVID cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, following a spike of COVID-19 cases during the week, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 178 additional cases in the community.

With the new cases, the community’s new total is now up to 68,360 since the pandemic began.

No deaths were reported so that total remains at 685.

The number of residents who have recovered is now at 61,403.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 84% occupancy with 235 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 71 beds available.

There were 126 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 38 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Daily totals reported during the week:



Tuesday: 143

Wednesday: 236

Thursday: 198

On Thursday, the DCHD said cases were up across the board when looking at different age groups but especially among children and young adults. Read more by clicking here.

