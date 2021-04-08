Douglas County reports jump in cases, especially among children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said COVID-19 cases were on the rise in March across the board but even more so in children.

The department said cases in March increased by 22% with 3,236 when compared to February’s total of 2,721 cases.

The increase included “42% increase among people under 19 years of age and a 158% increase among children 4 years old and younger, with much of that linked to an outbreak of the U.K. variant.”

The department said cases among "school-aged children and youth aged 5-17" saw a 36% increase.

Cases among young adults ages 20-34 also went up in March with a 31% increase.

In light of these figures, the DCHD is urging everyone over the age of 16 to visit www.douglascountyhealth.com to register for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The DCHD said, on Thursday, that 198 more positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county for a total of 68,195 to date.

The department did not receive any additional death certificates related to the virus so the total remains at 685.

Other data from the department:

DCHD reports 61,310 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Over the past 14 days K-12 schools have reported 100 cases of COVID-19 including 82 students 18 staff.

There are 128 individuals in quarantine with 225 who are self-monitoring.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 327 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 77% rate with 79 beds available.

There were 117 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 42 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There are also three more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twelve individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators

