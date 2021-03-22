Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County reports 186 more COVID-19 cases and one death

items.[0].image.alt
(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
File photo
Virus Outbreak Thailand
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 13:18:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, March 22, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 186 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

With the additional cases, the county’s total is now up to 65,555.

The positivity rate for the week was 18.6%.

One additional death was also reported and brings the community’s total to 680. The death was of a man over 75 years of age.

The DCHD also said 59,972 residents have recovered from the virus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018