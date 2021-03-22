Douglas County reports 186 more COVID-19 cases and one death

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, March 22, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 186 new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

With the additional cases, the county’s total is now up to 65,555.

The positivity rate for the week was 18.6%.

One additional death was also reported and brings the community’s total to 680. The death was of a man over 75 years of age.

The DCHD also said 59,972 residents have recovered from the virus.

