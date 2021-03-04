Douglas County reports additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported an additional 118 COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths.

With the additional cases, the community’s total now stands at 64,158.

Other information from the department:

“The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is an adenovirus vector vaccine. It uses this harmless cold virus to deliver instructions for our immune system to recognize the spike protein antigen found on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antigen causes the production of antibodies and an immune response. It is important to know that it cannot give you COVID-19.



There have been 162 cases reported in K-12 schools during the last 14 days. That includes 48 staff and 114 students. There are 183 individuals quarantined and 442 people are self-monitoring.



The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates related to the pandemic during the past day. The number of deaths in the county connected to the pandemic remains at 670. We can confirm 56,546 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.



According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday, medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 291 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 94 beds available. There were 88 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 27 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also nine more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.