Douglas County reports death of unvaccinated man in his 40s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 295 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county which is 62 more than Wednesday.

With the new cases, the county’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 90,907.

The department also received two new death certificates. Those include a vaccinated woman in her 70s and an unvaccinated man in his 40s. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is now at 849.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 112 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 23 staffed beds available.

There were 226 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 56 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

Twenty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Health Department also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

Other clinics:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.