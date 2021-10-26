Douglas County reports over 200 new COVID cases, no deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 215 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There have been 86,794 positive cases reported in the county since the pandemic began.

The number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic remains at 825.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 191 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available.

There were 195 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 68 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and both were adults. Thirty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

As the flu season has arrived, it is helpful to know the differences between COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. There are some similarities, so here is a quick comparison.

Common symptoms of the two diseases include a fever and chills, a cough, headache and body ache, and fatigue. A runny or stuffy nose and shortness of breath are more likely with COVID19 than with the flu. The loss of taste and smell is unlikely with the flu but is a common symptom of COVID-19. Both diseases are unlikely to cause a sore throat.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) recommends the flu vaccine for anyone six months of age and older. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best tool we have to end the current pandemic and return to normal.

DCHD’s COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine clinic at Lot D on the north end of the CHI Health Center Arena off Abbott Drive will be open on Wednesday, from 1-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be offered.

Wednesday clinics also include Clair Memorial United Methodist Church at 5544 Ames Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and UNO’s Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive N., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Those clinics will offer only the Pfizer vaccine.

