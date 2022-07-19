OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some needed financial relief is coming for restaurants in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Board approved $700,000 towards local, small restaurants on Tuesday morning.

The money is from the federal government, coming from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021, and will be paid out in $10,000 increments to restaurants that apply and qualify.

The money does not need to be paid back and only goes to restaurants making less than $1.25 million per year.

Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, who proposed the idea, told 3 News Now last week he is hoping to eventually use more of the ARPA money for county restaurants and bars.

“These are main street businesses, they all employ people," said Cavanaugh at Tuesday's meeting.

