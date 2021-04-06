Douglas County seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department is reporting an increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

County officials said the largest increase of positive cases during the past week has been among people in their 20s, which jumped 20.7% compared to an overall increase of 9.7%.

County officials also said more than 100 people locally are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Another 143 cases overall were reported on Tuesday, upping the county’s total since the pandemic began to 67,797.

An additional county resident has died from coronavirus, a woman over the age of 75. That brings the coronavirus death toll in the county to 684.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 70% occupancy with 451 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 98 beds available.

There were 109 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 43 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also seven more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

County residents are urged to get vaccinated. To sign up for a vaccine, click here.

"The time to be vaccinated is now,” Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “That’s how we will slow this increase in cases – plus mask-wearing, good hand hygiene, and keeping your distance from people you don’t live with.”

