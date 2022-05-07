Douglas County Sheriff candidate George Merithew ticketed for driving 107 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Republican candidate for Douglas County Sheriff George Merithew was cited Saturday for excessive speeding.

According to a police citation, Merithew was going 107 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. This took place in the area of I-80 and 42nd Street.

The citation went on to say that Merithew had been wearing a "Merithew for Sheriff" shirt and was on his way to the Cinco Day Mayo parade.

He was also said to have shown the officer his retired OPD ID badge when asked if everything was current in his documents and for his phone number.

Merithew was fined $300 for the speeding violation.

