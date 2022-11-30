Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson names chief deputy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Sheriff-elect Aaron Hanson said in a press release that he named Captain Will Niemack to serve as his chief deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Niemack has served in the sheriff’s office since 1999, according to the release.

“Captain Niemack is hands-down, the most qualified candidate to serve as Chief Deputy. I look forward to working with him to keep our families safe, keep dangerous criminals off our streets, and to support our law enforcement officials” said Hanson in a statement.

“It’s an honor to be selected as Chief Deputy by Sheriff-elect Hanson. I’ve spent over 20 years serving the citizens of Douglas County as a member of the Sheriff’s Office and am excited to continue to serve in this new role,” said Niemack.

According to the release, Niemack is a member of the National Technical Investigators Association (NATIA), the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals (ATAP), and the Nebraska Sheriff’s Association.

