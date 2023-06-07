Douglas County Sheriff investigates hate crime after pride flags stolen, burned

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected hate crime in which a pride flag was stolen and another LGBTQ+ progress flag was set on fire.

First incident

On April 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a rainbow pride flag from the front porch of a home near 148th Street and Laurel Ave. The suspect is seen on a Ring Doorbell Camera approaching on foot, pulling the flag from the flagpole and fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a male wearing a dark plaid jacket and jeans. Their face was also covered.

Second incident

On June 2 at approximately 2:00 a.m., an unknown suspect set fire to an LGBTQ+ progress flag at the same victim’s home. The suspect is seen on Ring video approaching on foot and appears to apply an accelerant before lighting a fire. The suspect fled the area on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a male wearing a light-colored jacket and light-colored pants. Their face was also covered and may have suffered burns from the fire.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

