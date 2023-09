WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a campground in Waterloo.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to a call of found human remains near the 1200 block of Campanile Road.

No further information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

