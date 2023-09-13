Douglas County Sheriff: Wednesday morning West Center Road fatal crash was head-on collision

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office provided an update on a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

Here's what we know from the sheriff's office:

On Wednesday at 08:04 a.m. members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a 911 call of a personal injury accident on West Center Road, just west of 264th Street.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Valley Fire Department found a crash involving a head-on collision of two vehicles. The driver of one vehicle was found to be pinned inside of the vehicle and deceased. The driver from the second vehicle had been ejected. Life flight was called to the scene and the ejected driver was airlifted to UNMC.

Preliminary investigative efforts by DCSO show that a grey Jeep was eastbound on West Center Road when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound white Chevy Impala. The Jeep rolled, ejecting the driver. The Impala slid into the ditch on the north side of the road.

The investigation continues and is ongoing. West Center Road was closed at 264th Street and Campanile Road.

The release of the victim’s identity will occur pending notification of next of kin.

