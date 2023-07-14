Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 in connection to homicide of 2 women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the homicide of two women.

Here's what we know:

According to DCSO, on July 13 around 8:52 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was called to North 89th Court regarding a check well-being call.

Authorities said upon arrival deputies located two deceased persons inside the residence. The deceased have been identified as Lisa Cannon, 55, and Marquesha Cannon, 30.

The DCSO is investigating this case as a homicide.

A suspect arrested in connection to the homicide has been identified as Fernandez Mason, 22.

Mason was booked at the Douglas County Department of Corrections for two counts of 1st degree murder and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at (402) 444-6000. These tips are anonymous and can lead to a cash reward.

