Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest man in connection to forgery incident

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in connection to a forgery incident involving accounts held by the First National Bank of Omaha.

Here's what we know:

According to DCSO, during August, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received reports of over $80,000 in forged checks being deposited across multiple accounts held by the First National Bank of Omaha.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified as Jared T. Prince, say police.

Authorities said on Aug. 21, the DCSO executed a search warrant at Prince’s residence in the area of 72nd and Lake Street. During a search of the residence, police said, deputies located forged checks and related electronic equipment, two handguns, approximately 1.5 lbs. of marijuana with digital scales, and other suspected narcotics.

Prince was taken into custody and booked at Douglas County Department of Corrections for the following felony offenses: forgery (over $5,000), possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm (during a felony drug violation).

