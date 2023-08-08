Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrest one after Monday evening standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a male after a Monday evening standoff near 118th Circle and Whitmore.

Here's what we know:

According to DCSO, on Monday the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident of domestic violence and child abuse with a weapon involved.

Investigators responded to the area of 118th Circle and Whitmore in an attempt to make contact with the male suspect, identified as Mark Cade, said DCSO.

While on scene deputies engaged in a standoff with CADE when he refused to exit the residence and made threats of violence against law enforcement.

DCSO said around 4:00 p.m. Cade exited the house and was taken into custody and at the time of his arrest he was armed with a loaded handgun.

Cade was transported and booked into Douglas County Department of Corrections for two counts each of Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, along with one count each of Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, and Child Abuse.

