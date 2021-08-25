Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests man accused of criminal enticement of children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), a 26-year-old Omaha man was arrested near 168th and Dodge for possible criminal enticement of children which could have been going on since January.

The DCSO said it began investigating a report of suspicious activity in the area of 170th and Hawthorne Plaza which would lead to contact with the suspect Alden J. Zahm.

After interviewing Zahm, the DCSO said evidence of criminal activity was obtained and Zahm was arrested without incident.

At this time, the DCSO doesn’t believe there are additional victims related to the alleged incident but urges anyone with information to contact the DCSO Major Crimes Unit at 402-444-4358 or the DCSO Tip Line at 402-444-6000.

Zahm is currently lodged at the Douglas County Department of Corrections on charges of

CHILD ABUSE BY INTENT-NO SER INJURY

CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON-1ST OFF-NOT GUN

His bond is set at 10% of $5,000.

