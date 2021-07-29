Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to rate its performance and how it can improve

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the agency is pairing with the University of Nebraska at Omaha to gather feedback and recommendations from the community.

Survey participants were selected at random and should watch the mail for their participation invite.

The DCSO said the survey will cover five key components:

Overall agency performance. Competency of agency employees. Community concerns over safety and security. Citizen’s perceptions of deputies’ attitudes and behaviors. Citizen’s recommendations/suggestions for improvement.

The department said, “Community surveys can be used to collect information about the public’s perception of your law enforcement agency and promote ways that the agency listens and responds to community opinions and concerns. In addition to being a measure of performance, community surveys can be used to analyze how law enforcement deliver services and help decide if the allocation of resources needs to change.”

