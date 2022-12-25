Watch Now
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate missing 55-year-old woman

Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 25, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 55-year-old woman. Monica Helm is five foot four inches and weighs 180 lbs. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Helm was last seen on Dec. 22 around 1 p.m. near 93rd Ave & Redick Ave. She also drives a gray 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska plate WZI 988.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000 or call 911.

