Douglas County Sheriff's Office celebrates promotion of juvenile investigator

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is celebrating one of its deputies moving up the ranks.

Deputy Karmin Stern has spent 18 years with the department. She works as a juvenile investigator right now.

She'll move up to a supervisory role in the juvenile court system in the new juvenile justice center.

She told 3 News Now what drew her to this new position.

“Throughout my 19 years, I have just been drawn to the youth side of things. Even when I worked at Uta Halee, that was never (the) plan. I was actually going to school to be a physical therapist when I started college. So I feel like God is leading me in this direction and I just have a passion for kids,” said Stern.

Stern was formerly a youth care worker at Uta Halee Girls Village.

In her new role, she'll be a subject matter expert overseeing deputies assigned to the center.

