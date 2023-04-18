Watch Now
Douglas County Sheriff's Office celebrates promotion of juvenile investigator

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is celebrating one of its deputies moving up the ranks. Deputy Karmin Stern has spent 18 years with the department.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 17, 2023
Deputy Karmin Stern has spent 18 years with the department. She works as a juvenile investigator right now.

She'll move up to a supervisory role in the juvenile court system in the new juvenile justice center.

She told 3 News Now what drew her to this new position.

“Throughout my 19 years, I have just been drawn to the youth side of things. Even when I worked at Uta Halee, that was never (the) plan. I was actually going to school to be a physical therapist when I started college. So I feel like God is leading me in this direction and I just have a passion for kids,” said Stern.

Stern was formerly a youth care worker at Uta Halee Girls Village.

In her new role, she'll be a subject matter expert overseeing deputies assigned to the center.

