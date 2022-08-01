Douglas County Sheriff's Office hosting local National Night event; free for families to attend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is joining in on the 39th annual National Night Out program.

National Night Out is a program that hopes to build connections between the community, law enforcement and first responders.

On Aug. 2 Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will host its National Night Out event. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. at the HyVee, located at 3410 N. 156th Street. The first 300 people will receive a free hot dog and chips courtesy of HyVee.

The event is free to the public.

View the full release below:

The National Association of Town Watch (NATW) has announced the 39th Annual National Night Out (N.N.O.) program will culminate on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office plans to continue in its long history to support the program and participating neighborhoods in the county.

National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime, drug, and violence prevention awareness; Generate support for and participation in local crime prevention programs; Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and Send a strong message to criminals that neighborhoods are getting organized and fighting back.

On the evening of August 2nd, residents in Douglas County neighborhoods and across the nation will lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

This year the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with Hy-Vee (located at 3410 N. 156th Street) to Sponsor the evening’s festivities. The National Night Out event will be located in the West parking lot of Hy-Vee 3410 N. 156th Street, Omaha, Ne, from 6 p.m. -9 p.m. Hy-Vee will be giving free hot dogs and chips to the 1st 300 people who attend the event. There will be emergency vehicles present from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Bennington Fire Department, Omaha Fire Department, and the Waterloo Police Department. In addition, several food trucks will be available to purchase food, and Coca Cola and Kona Ice will be at the event for refreshments to purchase. Sky divers will also arrive during the event. Many other local businesses will also participate. The event is free to the public.

