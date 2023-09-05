Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspects in hate crime investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said in an email on Tuesday that it arrested two suspects in a weekend assault. The sheriff's office also alleges that the assault was racially motivated.

Here's what we know from DCSO:

On Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 154th Street and Curtis Avenue for a report of an assault.

The victim was an adult Black male who was physically assaulted and held against his will.

The investigation further determined that the physical assault was allegedly racially motivated and further exacerbated with terroristic threats via the use of a replica firearm.

Two suspects were identified as 38-year-old Holden Melia and 42-year-old Rett A. Bellamy.

Both suspects were apprehended by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and booked at the Douglas County Department of Corrections on Tuesday.

Melia was booked for assault - third-degree/hate crime, false imprisonment - second-degree/hate crime, and terroristic threats/hate crime.

Bellamy was booked for false imprisonment - second-degree/hate crime.

