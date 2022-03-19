Douglas County Sheriff's Office identify driver killed in 194th and Q Street crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a fatality in a crash at South 194th Avenue and Q Street Friday afternoon.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Michael Elgin.

When deputies arrived at the crash they located Elgin in a grey Chrysler 300 S in a ditch just west of the intersection.

According to authorities, Witnesses reported that the Chrysler was possibly racing another vehicle. The other vehicle was located on Skyline Drive soon after.

This is still a very active investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is to call (402) 444-6000.

