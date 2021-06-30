Douglas County Sheriff's Office: "Inappropriate relationship" between staff and former student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a release on Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that it is investigating an "inappropriate relationship" that occurred between a staff member and a former student.

The DCSO is currently conducting a criminal investigation within the Elkhorn School District. The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student. Elkhorn Public School administration is cooperating fully with the investigation. No further details are being released until the investigation has been concluded.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office