Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff's Office: "Inappropriate relationship" between staff and former student

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
elkhorn schools.JPG
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:55:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a release on Wednesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that it is investigating an "inappropriate relationship" that occurred between a staff member and a former student.

The DCSO is currently conducting a criminal investigation within the Elkhorn School District. The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student. Elkhorn Public School administration is cooperating fully with the investigation. No further details are being released until the investigation has been concluded.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018