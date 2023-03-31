Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigating early Friday morning crash that killed pedestrian

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Friday morning fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Here’s what we know from police:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:00 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of 264th and W. Dodge Road for a personal injury accident.

The vehicle driver reported that he was driving westbound on W. Dodge when a pedestrian allegedly entered the roadway and was struck by his vehicle, said police. The driver reported stopping to render aid to the pedestrian.

Upon arrival of first responders, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to authorities, the initial investigation indicates no obvious negligence or signs of impairment on the part of the driver.

Next of kin notifications have not been made.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be shared at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

