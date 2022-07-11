OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a fatal crash occurred Saturday at around 7:15 p.m. It was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 19, outside Arlington.

A red Chrysler van, driven by Amber Jackson, was heading northbound on County Road 19 when it collided in the intersection with a black Toyota Camry, driven by Victor Fontanez-Perez. The crash veered north causing the van to hit a power pole. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the accident.

The passenger of the Toyota, Dominga Mendoza, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported by LifeNet to Omaha hospitals.

This is an ongoing investigation

