Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigating death of missing Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of missing Omaha man, Laron Hodges, as a homicide.

Here's what we know from the police:

According to police, on Feb. 7 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for Laron Hodges, 39, of Omaha. Family members indicated that they had last seen Hodges on Feb. 2.

Police said as the investigation progressed, detectives were able to locate Hodges’ vehicle in a private impound lot in Omaha. The vehicle was searched, and Hodges’ body was located concealed inside.

The DCSO is investigating this case as a homicide, in collaboration with the Omaha Police Department.

Anyone with information is being urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip-line at (402) 444-6000 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). You can also contact them

at omahacrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of suspect(s) involved.

