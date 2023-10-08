Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigating Sunday morning fatal crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning crash that killed two people on North River Drive.

Here's what we know:

According to DCSO, on Sunday at 8:52 a.m., members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Bureau responded to a 911 call of a personal injury crash on North River Drive just south of the Washington County Line in Douglas County.

Authorities said upon arrival deputies and members of the Ponca Hills Fire Department found one vehicle in the west ditch fully consumed in fire. The vehicle, a Kia 4 Door sedan, appeared to have been northbound on North River Drive when it lost control and went off the road on the west side and struck a tree head-on. Ponca Hills Fire extinguished the fire.

Rescue personnel located four persons that had been in the crashed vehicle. One person was declared deceased at the scene and one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and died en route to the hospital, said DCSO. The remaining two persons were transported to UNMC with serious injuries.

North River Drive was closed at the Washington County Line and just north of 14400 North River Drive.

The investigation continues and is ongoing and still in its early stages.

The release of the victims’ identity will occur pending notification of next of kin.

