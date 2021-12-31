Douglas County Sheriff's Office only responding to accidents with injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) announced Friday that due to icy roads and various accidents, they will only respond to accidents with injuries.

DCSO says if you're involved in a non-injury accident to move your vehicle off the roadway and exchange information. They plan to inform the public when this restriction is lifted.

"We highly encourage the public to restrict your travel on the roadway to emergency reasons only," said Chief Dep. Wayne D. Hudson.

