Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol car damaged in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A man trying to grab his dropped cell phone while driving caused significant damage to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Around 8 a.m., an accident was reported at 228th and Dodge involving a traffic stop that happened earlier where a driver was transported to Douglas County Corrections on a warrant.

A second deputy was nearby in a marked unit with emergency lights on while a licensed driver was en route to take possession of the stopped vehicle.

As the deputy waited, the driver of a westbound vehicle dropped his phone and took his eyes off the road as he tried to locate it.

The vehicle struck the passenger rear of the Sheriff's Office patrol car causing significant damage. Authorities said the deputy was inside the car at the time of the crash.

The force of the crash pinned the patrol car's doors shut.

Officials said the deputy was taken by ambulance to UNMC to be evaluated for injuries and was later released.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind the public:

· Do not use cellphones while driving

· If you drop something that you need, pull over to stop your car and then locate it

· Move over for stopped vehicles

· Keep your eyes on the road at all times

